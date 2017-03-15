Meet up with Meeka, the doggie who has won a quarterly ‘best staff award’ four times in a row. Meeka and a further doggy named Kya, alongside with their dad Michael Reeg, are three co-personnel at the home office environment of Accuride Intercontinental Inc.’s southeastern profits center. Reeg started out operating from home final calendar year, and identified acquiring Meeka all-around amazingly valuable. “Transitioning to a home-centered place was pretty a adjust,” Reeg tells The Dodo. “It’s silent here. You want to get your self fired up and thrilled about the day. Having a devoted companion in the office environment definitely aids.”

“I test out my profits pitches and presentations on her. She’s not simply impressed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to listen to my voice and I like that she pays interest.”

To rejoice Meeka’s impeccable get the job done ethic and determination, Reeg started out offering her ‘best employee’ awards, and now the office environment wall is full of them. As the time methods for a further quarterly award, Reeg wonders: “I haven’t made a decision however if the prestige is going to her head,” states Reeg. “Maybe a adjust is necessary for one particular quarter, so that Meeka doesn’t feel entitled. I want her to continue to be sharp.”

