Working from residence (aka

remote work) has a ton of added benefits, but one particular downside is that you normally skip the conversation of coworkers. So to have a much more conventional office tradition, you have received to get a little… resourceful. Michael Reeg, the District Sales Manager for Accuride Worldwide Inc., is aware of this better than everyone. Given that he started off doing work from residence last 12 months, he’s figured out that his pups, Meeka and Kya, are excellent coworkers—even though they have no notion what they are performing. Involving the two of them, nonetheless, Meeka is by considerably the greatest pet dog staff and she’s received the awards to demonstrate it!

Going from an outside office environment to an in-residence work house was a challenge for Reeg. “It’s tranquil in this article,” he told The Dodo. “You require to get by yourself fired up and enthusiastic about the day. Acquiring a faithful companion in the office certainly aids.” Apart from laying there and on the lookout lovable, Meeka gives beneficial ethical aid. “There are times that I’ll even discuss to her as I work by way of a difficulty or map out a buyer resolution,” Reeg stated. “I try out out my gross sales pitches and shows on her. She’s not quickly amazed or swayed. All she hears is ‘blah, blah, blah, Meeka’ — but she likes to listen to my voice and I appreciate that she pays notice. Acquiring her in my office all day is something that we equally appear forward to.”

Meeka’s perseverance doesn’t go unnoticed. “If my office door takes place to be shut she will devote the day laying in front of the door, just in situation I’m definitely in there,” he says. “In my feeling, that attained her the title of Personnel Of The Quarter.” Reeg even honored the difference with a distinctive framed certification and a portrait of the honoree. The award has not long gone to Meeka’s head, though. Given that early 2016, she’s continued to out perform and has attained the title just about every quarter.

So, what about Kya? “She is definitely my wife’s pet dog,” Reeg stated. “So she only arrives up to the office when my wife is long gone. We are her second alternative for company!” But, that doesn’t signify Kya is out of the working for Personnel Of the Quarter. The initial quarter of 2017 is coming to a near, and Reeg has some difficult decisions to make. “I have not resolved yet if the status is heading to her head, or if Kya feels disgruntled,” says Reeg. “Maybe a modify is desired for one particular quarter, so that Meeka doesn’t experience entitled. I want her to keep sharp.”

Meet up with Meeka, one particular of the most industrious pups that Accuride Worldwide Inc. has to offer.

Her ethical aid has won her the admiration of her “boss,” Michael Reeg.





Meeka and Kya

Meeka and Kya—no rivalry in this article.

Meekya has been these kinds of a superior pet dog staff that she’s won Personnel of the Quarter for a 12 months straight!









We’re keen to locate out if Meeka earns the honor for a fifth quarter!

