A few of yrs back I did a private task, copying renowned paintings employing photographs. I was nonetheless learning my personal photographic design and style at that time. Even though I no for a longer time duplicate renowned paintings, I nonetheless use them for inspiration and I have been implementing the factors that I learned to the photographs that I just take of my youngsters.

I enjoy capturing my youngsters in an creative way, and my youngsters enjoy it much too. As a homeschooling mom, I’m generally on the lookout for imaginative academic routines. Alongside one another my youngsters and I expend time searching paintings and brainstorming our subsequent piece of artwork. My youngsters will typically comment, “I want to pose in 1 like that, Mommy”. It allows to make the artwork extra unforgettable, and it’s pleasurable much too!

