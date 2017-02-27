Even though the heated dialogue around faux news and alternative info carries on to swirl and dominate news feeds around the entire world – British artist Alison Jackson (previously showcased) is taking points to a entire other stage. Her satirical collection seemingly exposes the sordid and secretive daily life of Donald Trump.

More data: Alison Jackson (h/t: sobadsogood)

A powering-the-scenes search at a day in the daily life of a person of the most powerful gentlemen in the entire world. Expertly edited and specified that typical 90’s sheen, at first look these images search like authentic Polaroid scans. Selfies with Miss Entire world, candid shots with Klu Klux Klan and even a couple of personal pics of the emperors new clothing spherical out the hilarious collection.

Like DYT on FB: