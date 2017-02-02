Australia is magnificent. Positive it’s bought lethal spiders, and lethal snakes, and lethal sharks, and other lethal stuff, but continue to, it’s just one of the most amazing spots on the world. Which is why this guy, who goes by the username Boedith, determined to grab his backpack and head down below for the experience of a life time, but his epic solo escapade turned out to be a minimal, properly, underwhelming. “I traveled Australia alone. It was awful,” he wrote in advance of uploading a collection of unamused getaway snaps to emphasize his place. From Brisbane zoo to Bondi Seashore and the Great Ocean Street, nothing managed to place a smile on this guy’s experience. Not even Koalas! See for by yourself in the grumpy shots down below.

“Bondi Seashore in Sydney, not at all like on tv”

“Melbourne was just buildings”

“Heard the Great Ocean Street was wonderful, was just some silly rocks”

“Was gonna defeat up the silly comedian”

“Got a no cost hug in its place. It was a superior hug”

“Brisbane has a seaside inside of the metropolis. Just stupid”

“Thought the zoo would cheer me up. Turns out Steve Irwin is dead”

“And koalas snooze all the time. Why even exhibit these lazy factors?”

“Went to see the most famous ship in Queensland. It can’t even sail…”

“Enjoy the see they stated. Did not even see sharks…”

“Finally attempted leasing a vehicle when I bought to Cairns to lighten my mood”

“Got pulled above for driving grumpy and bought a major fine”

“So I bought out of there. Australia sucks”