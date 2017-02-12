Sara Le Roy is opening Britain’s initial 3D painting exhibition. Her floor-breaking oil paintings are designed to be viewed by way of 3D glasses and are the initial of their variety. Le Roy’s beautiful macabre renditions of fairytale princesses and childhood icons consider the innocence of vintage stories to the darkest layer of the human psyche. The 3D outcome of Le Roy’s paintings invites the viewer on a surreal journey into the disturbing fate of her re-imagined modern day day fairytales.

Exposing the sinister side of fairytales together with Snow White, Alice in Wonderland and Purple Riding Hood often sugar-coated by the film industry, Le Roy’s paintings check out the sexualised nature and idolisation of our favourite childhood figures. Commenting on the iconography of these fictional figures, Le Roy’s darkly humorous and modern day consider on our idealisation exposes how demise and darkness lurk at the rear of our treasured childhood stories. In Le Roy’s paintings the goddesses of the Disney entire world turn into eerily human, as she takes inspiration from her models and their genuine-existence encounters for her paintings. A fugitive Tinkerbell goes on the operate, Sleeping Magnificence is confined to a mental ward and a streetwalking Ariel dons seashell nipple tassels to endure in a entire world that does not treatment to hear her talk.

To develop the 3D outcome, Le Roy has worked intently with Casta Diva Images, the leading 3D film designers, to develop the best 3D outcome for her paintings. Along with her 3D paintings there will be a brief sequence of performs exploring the iconography that underpins Disney figures like Mickey Mouse.

Sara Le Roy’s solo exhibition 3D Tales: The Disenchanted Forest will open at Forman’s Smokehouse Gallery in Hackney, London on 23rd February – 23rd March.

Much more details: saraleroy.com

Drowning Dwarf by Sara Le Roy

Sleeping Magnificence by Sara Le Roy, 2014

Alice by Sara Le Roy

Cunning Woman by Sara Le Roy

Latex Alice and the Black Rabbit by Sara Le Roy, 2015

Mouse Career by Sara Le Roy, 2016

Queen of Hearts by Sara Le Roy, 2015

Queen of the Crop by Sara Le Roy, 2015