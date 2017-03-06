The metropolis that never ever sleeps did just that in the wee hrs of Thanksgiving morning in 2016. Photographer Genaro Bardy’s hauntingly tranquil images expose a approximately vacant version of New York Town that most of us never ever see. Bardy started the job photographing a deserted Paris in 2014. He has given that included London and Rome and is now crowdfunding a reserve and exhibition of the assortment by way of a Kickstarter marketing campaign.

