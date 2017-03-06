Photography, zz,

Eerie Pictures Of An Empty NYC

The metropolis that never ever sleeps did just that in the wee hrs of Thanksgiving morning in 2016. Photographer Genaro Bardy’s hauntingly tranquil images expose a approximately vacant version of New York Town that most of us never ever see. Bardy started the job photographing a deserted Paris in 2014. He has given that included London and Rome and is now crowdfunding a reserve and exhibition of the assortment by way of a Kickstarter marketing campaign.

Extra info: Genaro Bardy, Kickstarter (h/t: buzzfeed)

