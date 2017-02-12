Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

Seqenenre Tao II, (also known as Sekenenra Taa) at Cairo Museum, Egypt. The pharaoh of the 17th dynasty was killed on the subject of fight. The picture shows the marks from the axe blow and the two spear thrusts that brought about his demise.

Queen Anhapou (R) and a not known girl (L) at Cairo Museum, Egypt. Photograph shows the tough procedures made use of for unbandaging mummies at the switch of the 20th century: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

Photograph shows an opening in the mummy’s linen designed by pillagers in get to steal charms designed of gold or other treasured materials at Cairo Museum, Egypt: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

A mummy that is believed to be Prince Ouabkhousenou at Cairo Museum, Egypt. Pillagers slice and opened his thorax and head hoping to obtain treasures: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

Ramses VI at Cairo Museum, Egypt. Photograph shows the tough procedures made use of for unbandaging mummies at the switch of the 20th century: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

The mummy of the Dame Rai, believed to most likely be the mom-in-legislation of Sethi I (nineteenth dynasty) at Cairo Museum, Egypt: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

The mummy of Yuya believed by some to be Josua who, following Moses, led the Hebrews into the Promised land and logically would be the father-in-legislation of Amenophis III, at Cairo Museum, Egypt: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

An not known mummy at Cairo Museum, Egypt. At the commencing of the century mummies had been positioned upright from a wall in get to photograph them. This is no longer allowed: Patrick Landmann/Cairo Museum/Getty Images

In this handout picture offered by the Discovery Channel, Mummies King Tutankhamun’s grandmother on show for the duration of a press conference by the head of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities to announce DNA success meant to expose the parentage of Egypt’s famed King Tutankhamun at the Egyptian Museum on February seventeen, 2010 in Cairo, Egypt.

Two yrs of DNA testing and CT scans on King Tutankhamun’s three,300-year-previous mummy and 15 some others have offered the trigger of demise and the firmest family tree yet for Tut, pointing to Pharaoh Akhenaten as Tut’s father, Akhenaten’s sister as Tut’s mom, and Queen Tiye as Tut’s grandmother: Shawn Baldwin/Discovery Channel through Getty Images