Nestled in the snowy mountains and established underneath the shimmering Northern Lights, Lapland, Finland, is renowned for its jaw-dropping scenery and hanging all-natural attractiveness. Keen to experience an enchanting Finnish winter, Tokyo-based photographer Yuichi Yokota put in three months in the dreamy region, the place he snapped surreal pics while living like a neighborhood.

In his series of pictures, Yokota gives his viewers a glimpse into the wonder and awe of the Finnish Lapland. To thoroughly capture the depth of his experiences, he photographed a wealth of subjects, paying out equal attention to Mother Nature’s majesty and to the region’s own charming information. From large, starry skies and mighty waterfalls to easy stacks of textured firewood and a steaming steel tea kettle, the assorted collection of snapshots illustrates all aspects of Lapland everyday living.

The gorgeous pics also document the artist’s private experiences discovering the splendid web-site, which he describes as very little limited of a winter wonderland. “Extreme temperatures, snow-protected landscapes, auroras borealis, journeys in sled with huskies and ice climbing – all that characterizes a freezing winter year and heat and poetic times available by mother nature,” he shared with us in an e mail.

You can see much more magical pictures from Yokota’s winter in Finland on his site, and preserve up with all of his aesthetic adventures on Instagram.



































