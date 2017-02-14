Photo credit score: Doug Mills/The New York Periods

“The critics will rage.” That is what previous President George W. Bush wrote to his successor (then-President-elect) Barack Obama shortly right before he took the Oval Place of work in 2009. Provided as a line in a for a longer time notice, Bush’s presidential letter is portion of a extended custom of presidents creating to those people who are replacing them. The parting words transcend occasion traces and supply guidance, camaraderie, and consolation to what will be an inexplicably demanding four (or 8) several years.

The community is almost never privy to what’s penned on White House stationary, but the Nationwide Archives have discovered the notes from Invoice Clinton to George W. Bush and from Bush to Obama. Another notice, from George H.W. Bush to Clinton, was also shared on Instagram by Hillary Clinton.

Go through the entire textual content of the letters, down below. What’s distinct from them is that regardless of political and ideological dissimilarities, the guys concluded a peaceful transition of electricity by finally wishing just about every other perfectly.

President George W. Bush to President Barack Obama

Jan. 20, 2009 Pricey Barack, Congratulations on getting to be our President. You have just begun a amazing chapter in your lifestyle. Incredibly number of have had the honor of figuring out the accountability you now come to feel. Incredibly number of know the enjoyment of the minute and the issues you will encounter. There will be making an attempt moments. The critics will rage. Your “friends” will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to consolation you, a household who enjoys you, and a nation that is pulling for you, including me. No make any difference what arrives, you will be influenced by the character and compassion of the persons you now lead. God bless you. Sincerely, GW

President Invoice Clinton to President George W. Bush

January 20, 2001 Pricey George, Today you embark on the greatest enterprise, with the greatest honor, that can occur to an American citizen. Like me, you are especially privileged to lead our nation in a time of profound and largely positive improve, when aged issues, not just about the part of government, but about the very mother nature of our country, ought to be answered anew. You lead a very pleased, first rate, very good persons. And from this working day you are President of all of us. I salute you and want you accomplishment and a lot joy. The burdens you now shoulder are excellent but usually exaggerated. The sheer joy of accomplishing what you believe that is proper is inexpressible. My prayers are with you and your household. Godspeed. Sincerely, Invoice

President George H.W. Bush to President Invoice Clinton

Jan. 20, 1993 Pricey Invoice, When I walked into this business office just now I felt the exact same perception of wonder and respect that I felt four several years back. I know you will come to feel that, way too. I want you excellent joy in this article. I by no means felt the loneliness some Presidents have explained. There will be very challenging situations, built even extra tough by criticism you may perhaps not consider is truthful. I’m not a very very good one particular to give guidance but just do not permit the critics discourage you or push you off training course. You will be our President when you read through this notice. I want you perfectly. I want your household perfectly. Your accomplishment now is our country’s accomplishment. I am rooting tricky for you. Superior Luck — George

We’re curious to know what Obama wrote in his presidential letter to Donald Trump.

h/t: [Twisted Sifter]