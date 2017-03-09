Japan could possibly be ideal identified for its

shiny lights of Tokyo, but other areas of the region are equally as breathtaking. Pictures enthusiast Kazuki Sato proves that you never need to be between its bustling money town to be enthralled by Japan’s magnificence. His ethereal cloud pictures showcases the Chichibu location, which is about two and a 50 % hrs (by train) from Tokyo. In the shots, Sato captures the majestic valley below—but it can hardly been noticed through the thick fog. Instead than this becoming a problem, on the other hand, it only heightens the dreaminess of his do the job.

To photograph these otherworldly scenes, Sato makes his way to observation decks like Muse Park and Minoyama Park. His most recent experience, which led him to Minoyama Park, was also a logistical obstacle. It was soon after midnight and quite foggy, and he experienced trouble maneuvering his car together the in close proximity to-pitch-black road. But, Sato understood that the a lot less-than-great driving disorders would be good for photographing unkai. The phrase unkai indicates “sea of clouds,” and the identify states it all the atmospheric phenomenon handles the landscape in clouds so dense that they glance like an ocean.

As Sato gazes upon the landscapes beneath his feet, the lights from encompassing structures illuminates the fog in a good, gentle combine of pinks, greens, and blues. Here, metropolitan areas and character collide. While they’re often at odds, they are harmonious in Sato’s photos. As we view them, we’re transported to the types of lands written about in storybooks—for a temporary second, our heads are in the clouds, far too.

Photographer Kazuki Sato captures breathtaking cloud pictures that pours about the landscape like an ocean.

It was so pitch black when Sato drove to Minoyama Park, he could barely see in entrance of him.













All photos via Kazuki Sato.