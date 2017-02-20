Fulfill Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua, aka the water male, who provides water to the wild animals in dry lands of Kenya’s Tsavo West National Park. The form fellow, who is a pea farmer in his regional village, arrived up with the notion following seeing the dire results that worldwide warming is acquiring on Kenya’s land. “We aren’t definitely acquiring rain the way we employed to,” he says. “So I started off providing animals water mainly because I believed, ‘If I do not do that, they will die.’”

Mwalua spends a couple of hrs driving just about every day to fill the dry watering holes with daily life-preserving water. Anytime he exhibits up with a truck of three,000 gallons of new water, the elephants, buffalo, antelope and zebras arrive to greet him. “There is completely no water, so the animals are dependent on people,” Mwalua tells The Dodo. “If we do not help them, they will die.”

“Last night time, I discovered five hundred buffalo ready at the water gap,” he says. “When I arrived they could odor the water… They started off consuming water whilst I was standing there. They get so enthusiastic.”

Mwalua’s enthusiasm for wildlife inspired a couple of American ladies to established up a GoFundMe web page for him. The male will continue caring for animals as much as he can.

Additional information: Facebook | GoFundMe (h/t: thedodo)

