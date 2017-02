Fujifilm ambassador, X-Photographer Mindy Tan travels to Japan for the initial time and spends 2-months sluggish-travelling in Kyoto, Japan. She captures the streets of Kyoto each day, showing the city’s every day lifetime in road photography. Below is Kyoto like you have never ever seen prior to.

A lot more details: Instagram

Buddhist monk in the solar

A little something about a Pink Hi there Kitty obsession

Ramen store

Temple guards in Kyoto put on awesome standard costumes

Lunchtime is the time to peel off that facemask

Taxi in Kyoto

Male going for walks his Shiba Inu

Japanese schoolgirls say Hello!

A little something about very little

I identified a korean product in Kyoto

Waiting for the bus in Kyoto

It is cold out here, security guard at The Westin Miyako

Vacationer in Kimono

Light snow in the town

Life’s mantra: Do not be fearful to overdress

Folks

Deep views

Heart up

Peaking

Sunny

A Girl

Ramen store

Lunar New Year’s working day in Kyoto

Japanese college uniform

Grandfather usually takes his granddaughter out to perform

Great dress sense

Maiko crossing highway in Kyoto