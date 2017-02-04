Anna Pozharskaya
Waves on Russia’s Pacific shoreline crafted previous bottles, porcelain and tiles into a glowing tourist attraction. On a sunny day, the seashore on Ussuri Bay – in Primorsky region – appears to be covered with lighted candles. In the earlier, it was made use of as a dump for truckloads of undesired glass bottles and squander from a local porcelain manufacturing facility, or so the tale goes. But character has accurate man’s mistake, and stamped its possess imprint.
ht: siberiantimes
