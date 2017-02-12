Mika Suutari is a proficient self-taught photographer from Helsinki who at this time life and performs in Nurmijärvi, Southern Finland. Mika focuses on landscaping, she shoots a lot of strong and atmospheric mother nature pictures. Suutari utilizes Canon EOS 5D Mark II digital camera and Photoshop.

Extra data: Mika Suutari

“A full moon and I have a strange emotion, I am lunatic,” Mika says. “I like images with a strong athmosphere and I intent to have that in my pictures. I hope my images express the emotion I get when I seize people moments.”

