Fashion Photography by Kirsty Mitchell

Fashion Photography by Kirsty Mitchell. Born in 1976 and raised in the English county of Kent, Kirsty studied the history of art, photography, fine art in ‘Costume for Performance’ at the London College of Fashion and completed a first class degree in fashion design, at Ravensbourne College of Art in the summer of 2001.

  1. to: Kirsty mitchell
    I just think that Kirsty Mitchell is like the goddess of fashion photography.
    I just think her work is so cool, she is like the real deal.
    x0xo, -Kirsty k- your faithful follower

