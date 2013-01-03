Fashion Photography by Kirsty Mitchell. Born in 1976 and raised in the English county of Kent, Kirsty studied the history of art, photography, fine art in ‘Costume for Performance’ at the London College of Fashion and completed a first class degree in fashion design, at Ravensbourne College of Art in the summer of 2001.
