My ginger cat Zarathustra is recognized for his ability to increase

famous paintings. I am just a humble assistant to His Furry Majesty, who kindly enables me to use all my portray, pictures and Photoshop competencies to insert his cherished photos into masterpieces of renowned artists of the earlier.

Jointly we revisited much more than one hundred fifty paintings and wrote a ebook “Fat Cat Artwork: Well-known Masterpieces Improved by a Ginger Cat with Attitude” that appeared in English, Chinese and Korean, and Japanese edition is coming quickly. And we hold operating on new items!

Zarathustra the Cat’s apparitions at famous scenes give new meanings to the iconic will work of artwork and you can see familiar tales from an completely diverse stage of see.

Here are some new adventures of Zarathustra the cat in the background of artwork!

Additional details: fatcatart.com

Johannes Vermeer, Woman with a Pearl Earring and a Ginger Cat

Rembrandt, Danae

Pieter Bruegel the Elder, The Tower of Babel, mounted by cats, diptych, component 1

Pieter Bruegel the Elder, The Tower of Babel, mounted by cats, diptych, component two

Rosso Fiorentino, Musical Angel-Cat

Michelangelo, Generation of cAt-dam

Diego Velazquez, Las Meowninas, or Style victim (feat. Ceiling Cat)

Ivan Argunov, Portrait of an Unknown Girl in Russian Costume and a Properly-Acknowledged Cat in a Vet Collar

Edouard Manet, Olympia the Cat

Edvard Munch, The Product of the Scream

Gustav Klimt, Do Cats Like Human Kisses?

William-Adolphe Bouguereau, The Abduction of Psyche and the Excess fat Cat

Pierre-August Renoir, The Cat with Julie Manet with a cat

Vincent Van Gogh, Sunflowers are Ginger Kittens

Pieter Claesz Heda, However Lifetime with a Turkey Pie and the Cat

Boris Kustodiev, The Merchant’s Spouse at the Cat’s Tea

Sandro Botticelli, The Beginning of Cat