My ginger cat Zarathustra is recognized for his ability to increase
famous paintings. I am just a humble assistant to His Furry Majesty, who kindly enables me to use all my portray, pictures and Photoshop competencies to insert his cherished photos into masterpieces of renowned artists of the earlier.
Jointly we revisited much more than one hundred fifty paintings and wrote a ebook “Fat Cat Artwork: Well-known Masterpieces Improved by a Ginger Cat with Attitude” that appeared in English, Chinese and Korean, and Japanese edition is coming quickly. And we hold operating on new items!
Zarathustra the Cat’s apparitions at famous scenes give new meanings to the iconic will work of artwork and you can see familiar tales from an completely diverse stage of see.
Here are some new adventures of Zarathustra the cat in the background of artwork!