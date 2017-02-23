Caring, loving and supportive. Fathers like that are excellent position products and beneficial illustrations for all people. Even when they are cats.

Imgurian callpeta shared a series of touching photographs of his Father cat supporting the brand name new mom cat all through and right after supplying delivery. This dad appears to be so cozy in his new position, snuggling the kitties and cozying up with the mom that it could make anybody jealous of these appreciate and devotion.

Acquire a appear at the pics of the brand name new household below.

Far more facts: imgur.com

At 1st, this new dad seemed pressured

Then he was caring and attentive

The new mom just went via a great deal

So the cat dad was there to assistance her

Caring and loving his infants

New mommy can be certain to have assist when needed

They might be the sweetest cat household ever