5.0 liter Cadillac limousine 1988 is considered to be the first such car of Donald Trump. Auto special “Gold Series” has been designed individually for him. It’s a real office on wheels, the cabin has a fax, television, VCR, shredder, desk, in-room safe, mini-bar and more. Said Trump wanted to order 50 more similar limousine, but the deal never took place. Now the car belongs to a British company, it is located in Gloucester.

