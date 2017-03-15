LEGOs are beloved plastic blocks, but they come with a distinctive setting up obstacle. The range of surfaces that they can be constructed on is minimal, as the parts by themselves are rigid and non-adhesive. Layout studio Nimuno has produced a adaptable answer to this challenge with their brilliant LEGO tape that’s suitable with all your prized minifigs and unlimited cache of blocks.

Referred to as Nimuno Loops, the product is an ingenious way to make your LEGO creations dangle upside down and on non-flat surfaces. Effectively, it’s a roll of rubber that has an adhesive on a person side and LEGO-welcoming studs on the other. It can be slice and applied (and reapplied) in a variety of techniques, permitting you to choose your builds everywhere. As examples, Nimuno has even caught the Loops on the handlebars of a bike and on the back again of a mobile telephone situation.

Nimuno is the moniker for Anine Kirsten and Max Basler, two industrial designers based mostly in Cape City. They put in their lives creating issues with LEGOs. Now, “As expert designers,” they compose, “we see the artistic opportunity it presents persons young and outdated.” Loops definitely does this by placing the enjoyment in functional.

If you’d like to get your arms on Loops, Nimuno is presently raising funds for creation via a broadly profitable IndieGogo marketing campaign.

LEGOs are well-known building block toys that are enjoyment, nevertheless minimal in their flexibility—until now.









With Nimuno Loops. you can slice and adhere the LEGO tape everywhere! Even upside down.















See more from the online video, below.

Nimuno: Web site | Facebook | IndieGogo

h/t: [Mashable]

All visuals and online video via Nimuno.