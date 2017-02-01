For Honor – Vikings Assemble For Up Helly Aa Competition In Shetland Islands



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

Several have heard of it, allow alone been. Our desired destination is Shetland in the significantly north of Scotland, wherever 1 of the most unbelievable festivals in Europe is held. On the last Tuesday of January, the city of Lerwick goes much more than a minimal mad. Up Helly Aa is a great deal much more than a sub-arctic bonfire and booze-up. It’s a superb spectacle, a celebration of Shetland’s background and a triumphant demonstration of the islanders’ skills and spirit. Fifty helmeted Vikings and a burning Norse galley. Unmissable!

Far more information: Up Helly Aa (ht: theguardian)

Individuals dressed as Vikings try to eat breakfast as they get ready to take part in the once-a-year Up Helly Aa festival:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

Customers of the Jarl Squad right before the begin of the parade by means of the streets in Lerwick:



Jane Barlow/PA

The Guizer Jarl is the primary character in the celebration, and the Jarl Squad includes supporters:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

A good breakfast is important:



Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Photographs

A boy waits for the rest of the squad:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

And they are off on the march:



Jane Barlow/PA

The Guizer Jarl and his squad. A individual must be on a distinctive committee for 15 many years right before they can be a Jarl – and every single yr just 1 individual is elected to it:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

A replica galley – a style of ship – is designed each individual yr for the festival:



Jane Barlow/PA

Children march by means of the streets of Lerwick:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

The Jarl Squad marching:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

The squad stand on the galley soon after the march:



Jane Barlow/PA

When the sunshine sets, it’s time for the procession …



Jane Barlow/PA

… which is when the galley is dragged by means of the streets:



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

Torchbearers are all the numerous squads’ members, and are led by the Jarl Squad:



Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Photographs

Pursuing the procession, the torchbearers variety a circle all over the galley and sing a regular music …



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs

… right before throwing their torches on to the replica ship:



Jane Barlow/PA

The burning of the galley marks the conclude of the celebration …



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs