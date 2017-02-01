For Honor – Vikings Assemble For Up Helly Aa Competition In Shetland Islands

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
Several have heard of it, allow alone been. Our desired destination is Shetland in the significantly north of Scotland, wherever 1 of the most unbelievable festivals in Europe is held. On the last Tuesday of January, the city of Lerwick goes much more than a minimal mad. Up Helly Aa is a great deal much more than a sub-arctic bonfire and booze-up. It’s a superb spectacle, a celebration of Shetland’s background and a triumphant demonstration of the islanders’ skills and spirit. Fifty helmeted Vikings and a burning Norse galley. Unmissable!
Far more information: Up Helly Aa (ht: theguardian)
Individuals dressed as Vikings try to eat breakfast as they get ready to take part in the once-a-year Up Helly Aa festival:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
Customers of the Jarl Squad right before the begin of the parade by means of the streets in Lerwick:
Jane Barlow/PA
The Guizer Jarl is the primary character in the celebration, and the Jarl Squad includes supporters:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
A good breakfast is important:
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Photographs
A boy waits for the rest of the squad:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
And they are off on the march:
Jane Barlow/PA
The Guizer Jarl and his squad. A individual must be on a distinctive committee for 15 many years right before they can be a Jarl – and every single yr just 1 individual is elected to it:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
A replica galley – a style of ship – is designed each individual yr for the festival:
Jane Barlow/PA
Children march by means of the streets of Lerwick:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
The Jarl Squad marching:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
The squad stand on the galley soon after the march:
Jane Barlow/PA
When the sunshine sets, it’s time for the procession …
Jane Barlow/PA
… which is when the galley is dragged by means of the streets:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
Torchbearers are all the numerous squads’ members, and are led by the Jarl Squad:
Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Photographs
Pursuing the procession, the torchbearers variety a circle all over the galley and sing a regular music …
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
… right before throwing their torches on to the replica ship:
Jane Barlow/PA
The burning of the galley marks the conclude of the celebration …
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs
… but the festivities proceed long in to the evening:
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Photographs