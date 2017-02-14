Getting tremendous romantic Valentine’s Day images with your boyfriend or girlfriend can be a ton of enjoyment, but it can also be fairly tricky if…well…you don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Fortunately we’ve observed a alternative to this problem courtesy of a Taiwanese furniture designer referred to as Patya (bear with us), who have appear up with a fairly clever way of captivating to clients this Valentine’s Day. As you can see from the pics down below, their product reveals how it’s attainable to acquire romantic “couple” images even if you’re single. All you require is a digicam, some furniture, a bit of adaptability and a small self-denial. Give it a test by next the directions down below. You will quickly have your buddies certain that you’re in a enjoyment and loving marriage! Just say “no” when they counsel you all go on a double day together…

More details: Fb | Patya Structure

Image credits: Patya

Image credits: Patya

Image credits: Patya

Image credits: Patya

Image credits: Patya

Image credits: Patya