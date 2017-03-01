Have you ever dreamt about your individual Candyland? MONODO, enterprise from Poland, produces exclusive poufs to flip rooms into Sweet Wonderlands.

We expend 86% of our time indoors, that is why it is so vital to really feel very good about the place you reside in. When decorating a kid’s bed room or a residing area, you want it to be entertaining and playful. Now you can change your most loved destinations into a thing magical and comprehensive of contentment.

You can pick from extensive choice of sweets like chocolate cakes, lollipops, ice cream and muffins. Every piece brings together exclusive use comfort, performance and toughness. MONODO poufs are vibrant, delicate and just lovely. Candies are created of substantial-high-quality components with notice to every single detail. They are mild and protected for young children. Detachable handles make cleaning effortless.

If you enjoy candies, poufs are significant ample to satisfy your sweet tooth with out feeling responsible.

Far more info: monodo.eu