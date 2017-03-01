Photographer Mark Seliger and Self-importance Fair teamed up all over again very last 7 days to roll out this year’s Oscar right after party portraits, and they are as sultry and classy as at any time.
The stars pictured have never appeared much better, even even though some of them are no strangers to Self-importance Fair’s yearly publish-Oscars shoot. The most glowing faces by considerably would be Emma Stone, who took dwelling Finest Actress for her purpose in La La Land, and Mahershala Ali, who bagged Finest Supporting Actor for Moonlight, this year’s Finest Photo. Each individual star looks dignified, triumphant, and casually great.
If we could give an Academy Award for Finest Publish-Oscars Photoshoot, it would certainly go to this one.
A lot more information: Self-importance Fair, Instagram
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Brie Larson
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Thandie Newton
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
J.J. Abrams
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Kerry Washington
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Elizabeth Banks
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
James Corden
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Viola Davis
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Casey Affleck
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Tom Ford
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Emma Stone
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Mahershala Ali
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Ruth Negga
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Katy Perry
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Scarlett Johansson
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Reese Witherspoon
Impression credits: Mark Seliger
Jon Hamm
Impression credits: Mark Seliger