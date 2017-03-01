Photographer Mark Seliger and Self-importance Fair teamed up all over again very last 7 days to roll out this year’s Oscar right after party portraits, and they are as sultry and classy as at any time.

The stars pictured have never appeared much better, even even though some of them are no strangers to Self-importance Fair’s yearly publish-Oscars shoot. The most glowing faces by considerably would be Emma Stone, who took dwelling Finest Actress for her purpose in La La Land, and Mahershala Ali, who bagged Finest Supporting Actor for Moonlight, this year’s Finest Photo. Each individual star looks dignified, triumphant, and casually great.

If we could give an Academy Award for Finest Publish-Oscars Photoshoot, it would certainly go to this one.

A lot more information: Self-importance Fair, Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Brie Larson

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Thandie Newton

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

J.J. Abrams

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Kerry Washington

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Elizabeth Banks

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

James Corden

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Viola Davis

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Casey Affleck

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Tom Ford

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Emma Stone

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Mahershala Ali

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Ruth Negga

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Katy Perry

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Scarlett Johansson

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Reese Witherspoon

Impression credits: Mark Seliger

Jon Hamm

Impression credits: Mark Seliger