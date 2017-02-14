Jonathan Graziano is not one particular of these men and women. Why? Due to the fact this New York resident has received all the adore he’ll ever need to have — with his charming Pug, Noodle. And to celebrate that adore, Jonathan determined to acquire a series of couply pics with Noodle. The duo shared some of their favorite shots — and a deeper glimpse into their particular connection!
More data: Instagram (h/t: barkpost)
“I’m cripplingly single and Noodle is familiar with accurately how to pose in entrance of a camera, so in a way we have been equally in our aspect for this shoot,” he stated.