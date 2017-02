As photobombs go, this is one particular for the scrapbook. A content couple in the middle of their wedding day vows ended up joined by a curious onlooker in the type of a beluga whale. For the duration of a wedding day ceremony at Mystic Seaport in Mystic, Connecticut the bride-to-be was upstaged when the whale swam around to see what the commotion was about. Useless to the say, the internet did not squander any time acquiring fun with the picture.

