Want to know how to piss off people from distinctive European nations with just a single sentence? Then you have appear to the suitable spot. Check out this trusty map to see what we imply. It was not long ago posted on Facebook by Sigmagfx, and as you can see, it’s comprehensive of handy phrases to make your traveling experience more…well…exciting. Consider likely to Romania and telling them how substantially you love their “capital” Budapest, or the next time you are in Switzerland, don’t fail to remember to allow them know just how inferior their chocolate is in comparison to Belgium’s. You’re positive to appear property with a hilarious anecdote or two…just as extended as you survive…

Extra details: Facebook