How To Fake Valentine’s Day Photographs And Glance Like You Have A Girlfriend

On the Web, you can faux to be whoever you want… That involves pretending to be a cuddly romantic that has a girlfriend.

In these amusing photos, Rain Yokohama shares how to get pictures to glance like you have a girlfriend. From having the corners of his mouth whipped to cuddling in mattress jointly – the dude confident would make his phony girlfriend glance really authentic! Hold on scrolling to see the pictures, and really don’t neglect to vote for your favorites!

Extra data: Facebook

