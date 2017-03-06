When Peter Lynn Kite Manufacturing unit was requested to deliver a huge 3D dragon-shaped kite in 2014, no person could have expected how epic it turned out to be. In just two months, the New Zealand-based design and style team crafted an eighteen-metre flying model of Toothless, a single of the principal people from DreamWorks’ How to Practice Your Dragon sequence.

In July of 2014, soon immediately after the launch of How to Practice Your Dragon two, the outstanding kite was flown above Tower Bridge in London in a certainly cinematic display, its strings held by a velocity boat on the river Thames.

Lovers of Toothless and other beloved Dragon people are eagerly awaiting the launch of How to Practice Your Dragon three, slated to achieve theatres in March 2019.

Far more details: Peter Lynn Kites (h/t: Neatorama)

