More than the previous couple of weeks we have seen a large reputation spike in “small space” architecture and design and style. It appears that design and style and architecture corporations are starting to genuinely assume exterior the box, generating assignments that are targeted towards the minimalist buyer.

Additional details: Torsten Ottesjö

The lovely undertaking to arrive across our desks is this lovely Hus-one Residence. The little dwelling is just 270 square ft and was each constructed and built by the Swedish architect Torsten Ottesjö. The complete aim of the house was to make some thing that was much absent from an urban environment in an attempt to deliver an best dwelling environment.

”Hus one frequently residences two people all calendar year round but checking out friends often have place. Kitchen, sleeping quarters, dinner desk, hallway and other capabilities are effectively integrated on just twenty five square metres of dwelling space.”

