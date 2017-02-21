Hello there. My world-wide-web deal with is Lunumbra and I refurbish Pokemon playing cards. I choose previous, broken Pokemon playing cards and change them with acrylic paints to breathe new existence into them. I have redone playing cards that people today have experienced with them for virtually two a long time (the initial playing cards came out in 1999) that were severely broken with wrinkles or scratches. There are some playing cards that I have finished to have a put together history that continues across all the playing cards (see illustrations down below) so that the person and, on most events their sizeable other, can have two halves of the identical work. I have labored with customers who have experienced their groomsmen’s beloved playing cards painted for presents and moms and dads who are handing down their previous playing cards to their kids and request I make them a minor far more colourful.

In any case, that is what I do. Each individual card can take about an hour or so, based of class on the complexity. Most playing cards were donated to me or commissioned to be finished or purchased exclusively to be painted. They are all hand-finished with acrylic paints on genuine playing cards and glossed afterward with a sealant. Thanks for studying.

More facts: Fb