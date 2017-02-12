Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the awesome and gorgeous way you can catch items which are seemingly typical.

An outdated bucket or umbrella are magical objects for children. That is why I respect the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the globe, creates relations with children and animals which continually fascinate Him

The globe witnessed by an almost four-12 months-outdated is a fairytale in which most people can come to be what they want.

A lot more data: Fb

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration

Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration