Childhood of my Son is my largest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the awesome and gorgeous way you can catch items which are seemingly typical.
An outdated bucket or umbrella are magical objects for children. That is why I respect the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the globe, creates relations with children and animals which continually fascinate Him
The globe witnessed by an almost four-12 months-outdated is a fairytale in which most people can come to be what they want.
