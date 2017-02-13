Howdy Shalom Salam, my title is Marina Sharoiko and I have a compact and content shop that is called Marinsss Handmade.

My passion for artwork commenced a very long time back when I was a tiny lady in chilly Minsk, Belarus – sitting on my grandmother’s cozy carpet, drawing and dreaming…

I am an animal lover, illustrator, textile designer and a fantasist. I use harmonic colors and textures in my function. I put together all of my passions jointly and established animal backpacks built all from vegan-friendly supplies. Handmade in my residence studio dependent in Tel Aviv.

I hope you will enjoy my function, it’s built with all of my heart.

A lot more information: Etsy

Bunny

Whale

Dragon

Cat

Chook

These baggage are out there on Etsy