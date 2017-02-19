Born and nurtured in lovely Bulgaria, I have often set a distinctive concentrate on Mother nature. I devote most of my time in the most lovely villages in the coronary heart of the mystic Rhodope Mountains searching for inspiration in all varieties of historic sanctuaries and otherworldly areas.

With the help of artwork, I attempt to increase consciousness about environmental concerns and distribute the phrase about how endangered our Mother nature is!

Producing lovely, energetic and mysterious sculptures out of unneeded objects is component of my artistic credo. I discuss my brain loud without the need of declaring a phrase. Performing with distinctive elements, specially with paper and wire, empowers me to share my feelings about around-consumption and atmosphere in a organic way.

The wire is an sophisticated and expressive product that speaks to you it carries a story and particular contact of an artist who uses it. That is why I adore it so significantly – I devote hours with my wire threads and each individual wire artwork is distinctive and particular in its individual way.

I have participated in a lot of combined media performances, team exhibitions and solo exhibitions, like my nylon flowers revue in New York. I also keep MFA in Style of Children’s Environment from the Nationwide Academy of Arts in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Now, I’m functioning on the assortment that will involve Zodiac and Greek mythology figures, encouraged by the sky and star lights. Spelled by the magic of light, I program to drive my artwork inspiration to the new boundaries and, in a couple of months, NirVena light sculptures assortment to be introduced.

Extra data: Etsy