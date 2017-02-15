I started with

abstract art close to 6 months back, and I’m absolutely addicted. This way of generating is completely releasing, and lets me to convey my thoughts in a absolutely unconfined way. It seriously lets my creativeness unfastened. By way of distinct digital tactics I generate pictures that concentrate on shades and thoughts, and they are pretty considerably open up for other people to interpret whatsoever way they want. They could possibly sense joy or sorrow, see outer room or the dawn. Just about every to their own.

For these pictures I have applied a few of distinct tactics, but primarily I generate pictures to start out with in Photoshop or use existing photographs and then alter them in distinct approaches. Amid other people I use pixel sorting and scripts in a plan named Processing.

I just love generating abstract imagery so considerably. Each and every time I have finished a piece it feels like I have been on an journey by way of the skies, and honestly, that is a single of the most effective emotions in the earth.

More data: jessicaandersdotter.se

I generate vibrant abstract pictures that appear like celestial dreams

