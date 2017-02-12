Hello there, I am Moussa Moussa young French designer. I have (for more than a 12 months now) established my studio design and style, Mind edition, and now I would like to share my Lotus lights with you.

The “Lotus” is made up of twelve wood petals, laser lower, oak and poplar, 100% sustainable and eco-friendly wooden. The design and style of this collection, makes it possible for the fixtures to be suspended in two ways which leave the independence to everyone to harmonize their residence.

The Lotus collection aims to provide a heat touch by the naturalness of its wooden to your interior. as very well as an ornament prepared to arrive gown your room. It gives a multitude of patterns that with each other can variety a present-day vegetation and a floral design and style it will completely transform your residing spaces into a haven of peace.

The Lighting is created and produced in France. And it is also on sale now!

Additional information: kickstarter.com