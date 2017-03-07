I have designed a new sculpture in my Heirlooms collection titled Beginning at the Stop. This new piece characteristics a child’s cradle designed of pine wood that I have knotted a 123ft of rope inside of its interior place. At the heart of the knotted mass is a photograph of me on the working day I was born. I also painted a pinecone on the conclude of the cradle to shell out homage to the wood’s previous and its beginnings. I am intrigued in the strategy of a cradle as a pine box and the other pine box we are all destined for: the casket. My heirlooms collection consists of various objects that I locate or that are from my family getting secured with rope, twine or wire. I have involved some of the more mature works below so you could see them as nicely.

This new sculpture will be proven as section of a team show in Los Angeles at Cordesa Wonderful Art.

A lot more data: jfrede.com