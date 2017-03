My name is Yana Khachikyan, I generate miniature

oil paintings on stones. Most of my paintings contain animals, primarily I really like portray very small birds which are all adorable and colourful. Some of my birds are of a peas measurement, and this will make them even a lot more desirable. Painting these small visuals usually entice people, the measurement of my creatures make them one of a kind.

I am utilizing brushes of diverse shapes and measurements, but the major instrument is a palette knife – it is useful not only for mixing paints, but also for creating all these aspects.

I really like my paintings to be fantastically packed, so I am building adorable gift bins for each of my portray. These bins in shape properly by measurement and color.

I really like turning chilly stones into some thing shiny and wonderful!

A lot more facts: Etsy

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan

Oil Paintings On Stones

Graphic credits: Yana Khachikyan