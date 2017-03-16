Since I can remember, I was curious about the globe around me. As a kid I used to take aside nearly any mechanical toy and investigate how it functions. As I bought older, I go through encyclopedias just for enjoyment. I was a single of individuals troublesome youngsters who talk to a whole lot of questions and then share their awareness with everyone around, intrigued or not. Thankfully, I was also superior at athletics and I have a significant ADHD, so I guess I wasn’t the normal nerd.
The urge to generate never ever remaining me and the strategy to blend my two legitimate loves, science and artwork together to generate significant jewelry was there for together time. Last but not least, 4 many years in the past, I resolved to make the dream occur legitimate and to bring Delftia science jewelry to the globe.
Delftia science jewelry is my try to blend two of my greatest loves.
Despite the fact that it is seriously critical to me that my pieces would be 1st and foremost gorgeous and wearable jewelry, It is also really critical that my creations will have a “say”. I get in touch with my jewelry a “conversations starters”, folks actually talk to questions and it is a good way to talk and unfold science.
More data: Etsy | delftiajewelry.com
Anatomical gold coronary heart with oxytocin molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Anatomical coronary heart pin
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Anatomical coronary heart with Jade stone
Image credits: Delftia
Bat skeleton
Image credits: Delftia
Massive Brain
Image credits: Delftia
Massive coronary heart with Oxytocin molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Caffeine Molecule in a cup
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Calcarina, Okinawa star sand
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Carbon atom earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Catnip molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Chocolate – Theobromine molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
chromosome earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Circles with a Reuleaux triangle
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Clover with chlorophyll molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Darlington coronary heart of gold
Image credits: Delftia
Darlington transistor
Image credits: Delftia
Darwin tree of daily life evolution sketch
Image credits: Delftia
Diamond Carbon atom earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Diamond carbon atom
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
DNA earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
DNA X-ray diffraction photo
Image credits: Delftia
DNA necklace
Image credits: Delftia
Dopamine molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Earth globe
Image credits: Delftia
Elphidium spiral
Image credits: Delftia
Erlenmeyer flask
Image credits: Delftia
Erlenmeyer flask
Image credits: Delftia
Ethanol molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Evolution tree
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Fibonacci spiral in a circle
Image credits: Delftia
Formalin molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Geometry Graphene structure
Image credits: Delftia
Geosmin molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Glucosemolecule
Image credits: Delftia
Gold atom
Image credits: Delftia
Gold brain earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Golden spiral butterfly necklace, Fibonacci spiral
Image credits: Delftia
Golden spiral in a circle, Fibonacci spiral
Image credits: Delftia
golden triangle with Golden spiral
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Heart conquer necklace
Image credits: Delftia
Heart conquer
Image credits: Delftia
Hypercube
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Small dipper, Ursa minor
Image credits: Delftia
Brain
Image credits: Delftia
Mandelbrot set fractal
Image credits: Delftia
Mandelbrot set Chandelier earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Mandelbrot set fractal
Image credits: Delftia
Methylphenidate molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Multipolar neuron
Image credits: Delftia
Neuron
Image credits: Delftia
Neuron in a circle
Image credits: Delftia
Operculina ammonoids fosil
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Oxytocin molecule in a coronary heart
Image credits: Delftia
Periodic table silver atom
Image credits: Delftia
Pi necklace
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Pythagoras tree
Image credits: Delftia
Radiation symbol necklace
Image credits: Delftia
Rorschach inkbolt test card 5
Image credits: Delftia
Rorschach test card
Image credits: Delftia
Serotonin molecule
Image credits: Delftia
Sierpinski triangle
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Silver Prism, Dim side of the moon
Image credits: Delftia
Snowflake crystal
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Solar procedure
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Spider website underneath influence of marijuana
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Theodorus spiral earrings
Image credits: Delftia
Theodorus spiral
Image credits: Delftia
The Vitruvian Man
Image credits: Delftia
Tree of daily life with a DNA trunk
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia
Ursa minor
Image credits: Delftia
Image credits: Delftia