Since I can remember, I was curious about the globe around me. As a kid I used to take aside nearly any mechanical toy and investigate how it functions. As I bought older, I go through encyclopedias just for enjoyment. I was a single of individuals troublesome youngsters who talk to a whole lot of questions and then share their awareness with everyone around, intrigued or not. Thankfully, I was also superior at athletics and I have a significant ADHD, so I guess I wasn’t the normal nerd.

The urge to generate never ever remaining me and the strategy to blend my two legitimate loves, science and artwork together to generate significant jewelry was there for together time. Last but not least, 4 many years in the past, I resolved to make the dream occur legitimate and to bring Delftia science jewelry to the globe.

Delftia science jewelry is my try to blend two of my greatest loves.

Despite the fact that it is seriously critical to me that my pieces would be 1st and foremost gorgeous and wearable jewelry, It is also really critical that my creations will have a “say”. I get in touch with my jewelry a “conversations starters”, folks actually talk to questions and it is a good way to talk and unfold science.

More data: Etsy | delftiajewelry.com

Anatomical gold coronary heart with oxytocin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Anatomical coronary heart with blood style drop

Image credits: Delftia

Anatomical coronary heart with Oxytocin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Anatomical coronary heart pin

Image credits: Delftia

Anatomical coronary heart with blood style drop

Image credits: Delftia

Anatomical coronary heart with Jade stone

Image credits: Delftia

Bat skeleton

Image credits: Delftia

Massive Brain

Image credits: Delftia

Massive coronary heart with Oxytocin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Caffeine Molecule in a cup

Image credits: Delftia

Caffeine molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Caffeine molecule in a coffee cup

Image credits: Delftia

Calcarina, Okinawa star sand

Image credits: Delftia

Calcarina, Okinawa star sand

Image credits: Delftia

Carbon atom earrings

Image credits: Delftia

Catnip molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Chocolate – Theobromine molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Chocolate molecule

Image credits: Delftia

chromosome earrings

Image credits: Delftia

Circles with a Reuleaux triangle

Image credits: Delftia

Circles with a Reuleaux triangle

Image credits: Delftia

Clover with chlorophyll molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Caffeine molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Darlington coronary heart of gold

Image credits: Delftia

Darlington transistor

Image credits: Delftia

Darwin tree of daily life evolution sketch

Image credits: Delftia

Diamond Carbon atom earrings

Image credits: Delftia

Diamond carbon atom

Image credits: Delftia

Diamond carbon atom

Image credits: Delftia

DNA earrings

Image credits: Delftia

chromosome necklace

Image credits: Delftia

DNA X-ray diffraction photo

Image credits: Delftia

DNA necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Dopamine molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Dopamine molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Earth globe

Image credits: Delftia

Elphidium spiral

Image credits: Delftia

Erlenmeyer flask

Image credits: Delftia

Erlenmeyer flask

Image credits: Delftia

Ethanol molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Evolution tree

Image credits: Delftia

Evolution tree

Image credits: Delftia

Fibonacci spiral in a circle

Image credits: Delftia

Formalin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Formalin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Geometry Graphene structure

Image credits: Delftia

Geosmin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Glucosemolecule

Image credits: Delftia

Gold atom

Image credits: Delftia

Gold brain earrings

Image credits: Delftia

DNA necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Golden spiral butterfly necklace, Fibonacci spiral

Image credits: Delftia

Golden spiral in a circle, Fibonacci spiral

Image credits: Delftia

golden triangle with Golden spiral

Image credits: Delftia

Earth globe

Image credits: Delftia

Heart conquer necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Heart conquer

Image credits: Delftia

Hypercube

Image credits: Delftia

Hypercube

Image credits: Delftia

Small dipper, Ursa minor

Image credits: Delftia

Brain

Image credits: Delftia

Mandelbrot set fractal

Image credits: Delftia

Mandelbrot set Chandelier earrings

Image credits: Delftia

Mandelbrot set fractal

Image credits: Delftia

Methylphenidate molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Methylphenidate molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Multipolar neuron

Image credits: Delftia

Neuron

Image credits: Delftia

Neuron in a circle

Image credits: Delftia

Operculina ammonoids fosil

Image credits: Delftia

Operculina ammonoids fosil

Image credits: Delftia

Oxytocin molecule in a coronary heart

Image credits: Delftia

Periodic table silver atom

Image credits: Delftia

Pi necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Pi necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Pythagoras tree

Image credits: Delftia

Radiation symbol necklace

Image credits: Delftia

Rorschach inkbolt test card 5

Image credits: Delftia

Rorschach test card

Image credits: Delftia

Serotonin molecule

Image credits: Delftia

Sierpinski triangle

Image credits: Delftia

Sierpinski triangle

Image credits: Delftia

Silver Prism, Dim side of the moon

Image credits: Delftia

Snowflake crystal

Image credits: Delftia

Snowflake crystal

Image credits: Delftia

Solar procedure

Image credits: Delftia

Solar procedure

Image credits: Delftia

Spider website underneath influence of marijuana

Image credits: Delftia

Spider website underneath influence of marijuana

Image credits: Delftia

Theodorus spiral earrings

Image credits: Delftia

Theodorus spiral

Image credits: Delftia

The Vitruvian Man

Image credits: Delftia

Tree of daily life with a DNA trunk

Image credits: Delftia

Tree of daily life with a DNA trunk

Image credits: Delftia

Ursa minor

Image credits: Delftia

The Vitruvian Man

Image credits: Delftia