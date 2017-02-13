My is effective merge what at very first look appear to be incompatible and meaningless.

Cat-girl, large fruit, flying fish, article-apocalyptic natural environment, creatures that are born in a cave with insects … while inspired by my enjoy of science fiction, fantasy, new technologies and some distant surreal worlds, they are reflection of my creativity, the way I understand the planet and the individuals around me…

These are the worlds loaded with mystery dreams and limitless soul searching that reveals in human mother nature. Though at very first it looks like a scene from a unusual desire or some horror tales, in fact these tales are encouraged by what is happening to us and which is mirrored in our way of existence. These are tales about thoughts, increasing up, about individuals and their masks, fantasies, about generation and destruction, the primal mother nature of person, unfulfilled goals, pain, modifications and maybe some new beginnings …

Insects, animals, machines, skeletons, and often a combination of all of these … I use them as storytellers who direct us by these surreal worlds.

Often they are the remains of what as soon as was alive or experienced a goal. I like to develop new surrealistic natural environment where these unusual, and often dead or apparently useless points get a new meaning. They get ‘recycled’ and start out to exist as a symbolic element of my tale in a new meaning and sort.

I acquire images which are existing in my sceneries from all around the planet and some of my work can acquire months to develop. I use photography fragments from several photos to compose a scenery.

By using photography, these worlds get a reasonable contact while they are considerably from currently being ‘real’. They also adjust and develop, together with modifications and transformations that existence delivers us.

Extra data: Facebook

The Queen

Learn of Disguise

Dust Devil

Hen Residence

Together Arrives Yet another

The Herd

Passing Strangers

Blue Pear

Science of Rest

Design “B”

Impeller

Cocoon

Two Sisters

Dreaming of Purple

Journey

Residence in Rain

Travellers

Pumpkin Patch