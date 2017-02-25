As a fairly ordinary Mum of three, I dreamed of a existence where I could put on attractive dresses, built from the florals and botanicals that encourage my art just about every day.

I have three children, reside a really busy existence with my work and illustration enterprise. Sassy is the portion of me who travels the world, receiving inspiration from sites this kind of as the attractive cities of Paris, Rome or Florence. From Japanese gardens to the Maldives beaches….

The plan arrived about only because I was drawing the similar character and imagining her in these glamorous locations in her attractive petals dresses. She’s cheeky, pretty, chic and needed a name…Voila! Sassy Du Fleur was born.

Although I guide a existence in jeans and t-shirts, Sassy and her ever-altering wardrobe travels the world to the sites that I aspiration of, while driving my Mum taxi.

Sassy du Fleur turns a scattering of petals into an enviable night gown. Sassy can promenade together the Champs Elysees in a rose petal skirt, wander the streets of Rome in a botanical leaf gown, charleston the night away at a speakeasy club in a tropical impressed gown built from a Protea flower. She shares a memory and sheds a tear on Remembrance Sunday in her Poppy impressed gown. Sassy du Fleur marches with the female about the world in protest to injustice and discrimination.

Why do I use bouquets and foliage? Bouquets and foliage share the splendor, grace, and energy that just about every female possesses inside of. Both of those will prosper when nurtured with care and respect.

Sassy will shortly be opening her shop of floral and botanical impressed designer wares.

Instagram | georgiestclair.com

I produced an illustrated change moi Sassy Du Fleur, out of petals

