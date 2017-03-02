Tsaatans, regarded as Reindeer Herder, live in the Khuvsgul Province, Northern Portion of Mongolia which is around the border with Russia. Their lives are divided into two various pieces which are East and West. It is said that there are approximately 500 tsaatans dwelling in a Tsagaannuur soum.

Extra info: toursmongolia.com

Batzaya, me and my 4 pals went to get pictures of Reindeer where by it fenced off in the mountain in very last November

There are almost certainly only forty family members left with about 1,500 reindeer in equally East and West Taiga

The tribal chief of east Taiga is Mr. Ganbaa and his spouse Ms. Purvee and we have been visited whilst they have been in hibernation. The first working day we arrived, we experienced a talk with chief Ganbaa about the daily life of taiga, at his house. Whilst we have been conversing, he said that this calendar year there are comprehensive of snows in taiga, and also he said at times they arrive collectively in the exact position to share the newest information of Ulaanbaatar town and other fascinating information.

Tribal Leader Mr. Ganbaa experienced previously organized approximately twenty reindeers, 3 guides for our trip

Reindeer are persistent in snow. So that Tsaatans are happier when Taiga is comprehensive of snow. Mongolian reindeer are semi- wild animals, so they are not fed by any more meals.

A lady, who glossed her lips, assisted the loved ones to obtain woods. Winter is time to go to college for children

Reindeer in the comprehensive moon. Reindeer is tied in the evening and freed through a working day, due to the fact of guarding wild video games

Sunlight rises late in the early morning and solar sets early in evening in Taiga

Love the solar rise from Grandma Suren’s teepee, Urts. Grandma warmth the stove before we woke up and teepee warmed up rapidly.

Tsaatan’s daily life is only centered on their Reindeers. They really don’t have any other animals, except of handful of horses, but they use them only in summertime

Initial time using a reindeer is completely various to experience a horse

You will know how they have such a solid foot and they go more quickly than you expect, as before long as you experience them.

Reindeer herder Mr. Sanchir, son of tribal Leader Mr. Ganbaa lead us to position where by the reindeer fenced off in the mountains

There are a lot less wild video games except wolves all over the spot where by reindeer live, the rationale why is that reindeer entire body smells comparable to human entire body. Principal enemy to reindeer is wolf, and reindeer cannot protect by itself from wolf.

We arrived in tenting position of our first working day trip to North. Immediately after 4 to 5 several hours of using reindeer equally human and reindeer are worn out

For the security of riders, and also to steer clear of reindeer to get damage from each other, tsaatans slice the antlers (horn) of their reindeer

Immediately after very long trip like forty kilometers, we reached the last destination whilst solar was placing. Even we have been so worn out, by that time we energized by seeing a large number of reindeer. That was the starting of our working experience with reindeer for handful of days.

Reindeer will need additional salt through the winter season time. Thus, we bring a lot of salt to feed them

Batkhuu, a member of Tsaatan minority group, 1 of our local guide is so photo-genetic and it is unhappy that fashionable improvement tends to make its way into their distant habitat, their historical traditions are now at threat of dying out

Reindeer is in a position to find grass conveniently by cracking thick snow by its entrance two feet

Plant so called white moss commonly coated with ice which arrives from the first snow is eaten by reindeer.

A town lady fed up the child reindeer

We introduced some salt to feed reindeer, and it was the most appreciated reward for the Tsaatans. Our group associates have been so pleased. Then we just attempted to feed child reindeer by chocolate, but can you picture adorable child reindeer have been consuming snickers…

Sacred animal – Reindeer engage in an important function in the Dukha’s shamanistic tradition

The white reindeer is deemed to be sacred.

Modern day improvement tends to make its way into their distant habitat, their historical traditions are now at threat of dying out

An elder of Tsaatan Minority group in East Taiga, grandma Suren was kindly invited us at her Teepee, Urts

Commonly male reindeer is made use of for using. A solitary reindeer can vacation 30 kilometers or additional in a solitary working day

Till the spring arrives, and till the snow meltdown, Tsaatans are hold their reindeers in a foundation of big mountainside, and leave them there without any individual

So then reindeers guarded by big mountains and thick snows. Tsaatans erase the footprint of reindeer to avert from wolf assault. Mainly because the only enemy of them is a wild wolf.

Bulls are battling each other. Principal enemy to reindeer is wolf, and reindeer cannot protect by itself from wolf

Reindeer are going down to go and in the south it flows Tengis River. It is big river, so it wasn’t frozen completely