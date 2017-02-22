My artwork almost always entails animals in some way condition or kind. Inspiration arrives from the animals by themselves as well as cultural influences these kinds of as the situation with my Celtic Animals sequence.

An plan does not always function in a linear fashion, at times the path I meant to go doesn’t function out, but an plan will happen alongside the way that can take me into a new path, the way it was meant to go all alongside.

This is what transpired with my most recent done sequence titled North American Animals Collection 1 Mammals.

It started off with a pencil drawing of a Grizzly Bear, a basic heat up sketch to practice drawing fur, it felt correct at the time to insert a circle border all over the bear, then a different one enabling the bear to stage out of the frame.

I even now felt like it even now necessary something additional and after a little bit of mind storming and experimenting with a few other animals it strike me that I should insert animal tracks to the circle border.

What started off out as one basic drawing immediately grew to become a planned out sequence of 12 watercolor and ink drawings of mammals indigenous to North The usa.

The very first sequence consists of: Grizzly Bear, Black Bear, Polar Bear, Grey Wolf, Elk, Caribou, American Bison, Dall’s Sheep, American Badger, Black Tailed Prairie Pet dog and Mountain Lion.

I stored the watercolor qualifications basic to let the black and white inked image to pop out at the viewer.

Collection 2 is already in the early arranging stages and will be of 12 birds.

Grey Wolf

American Bison

Elk

Caribou

Dall’s Sheep

Grizzly Bear

Polar Bear

North American Black Bear

Mountain Lion

Purple Fox

American Badger

Black Tailed Prairie Pet dog