Anybody who is aware of me is aware of I have this weird obsession with fog. I’m drawn to its ethereal dream-like high quality. In this article is a collection of fog photos from some of my current place photograph shoots in and close to Southern California (minus the human ingredient). Most are from San Bernardino National Forest and Los Padres National Forest.

This is an ongoing series. Far more can be viewed on my web site.

Far more facts: jsrphotos.com