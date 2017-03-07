I began utilizing pens as my major software about two yrs back. As a university college student I could not afford to used plenty of funds on paint brushes or speciality graphic pens. I began to acquire various black pens from my good friends, also utilizing these I observed all-around the house. Before long it grew to become my favorite detail to create with. Pictures you can see beneath had been mainly developed as a portion of my bachelor degree undertaking as nicely as university drawings.

I am influenced by quite a few things – people today I like, myths, fairy tales, tunes. I like to pour my feelings into drawings as I hope they are heading to make other people today also really feel a whole lot.

I hope to go after a career in illustration in the upcoming.

I appreciate creating artwork utilizing black pens

