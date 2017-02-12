Unexpectedly, nature grew to become my resource of inspiration. For quite a few decades, I was strictly a wheel-throwing pottery focusing on functional pottery. But I was starting to lose the spark that retained me innovating. Then in the center of 2016, with some hesitation, I acquired off the wheel and commenced discovering with tender clay slabs.

Alternatively than mugs and bowls, I begun earning animal formed vases! I preferred to capture the character of each and every animal—the magnificence of whales, the attraction of llamas, and quite a few other folks. Every single is handmade from slim clay slabs that are folded, pinched, and puffed. I like that each and every animal developed has its have individuality.

Additional data: Etsy

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny

A link with nature

Picture credits: Studio Giverny