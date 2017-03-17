My name is Julia and I’m a Belarusian newbie photographer at this time living in Prague.

There is a Swahili expression “Watu sio milima” which signifies “People are not mountains”. Each time when I demonstrate that I’m not a mountain and vacation from one place to another I see this entire world from a new standpoint and turn into a bit much better. This month I traveled to Tanzania and manufactured much more than sixty persons smile and giggle: they got their to start with fast pics from me and their thoughts ended up priceless! Below you can see the benefits of my operate!

More information: Facebook

My extremely to start with design

Birthday existing

Mothers beloved the plan much too!

He called his mother to get a seem at the photo.

“She will be extremely happy”

Smiling kid in Nungwi, Zanzibar

Their father asked me to arrive afterwards and make much more pics.

“I have much more little ones and want to have much more recollections like this one”

Maasai persons exploring fast images for the to start with time

Content Maasai boy or girl

Somewhere in Arusha

This lady is Maasai living in Arusha. She was old and couldn’t hear me adequately but still allowed me make a photo of her without having comprehension what was heading on 🙂

The only word she claimed was “Ashe” – “Thank you” in the Maa language

Shyness

This old woman was hiding from me and didn’t want to be on a photo. Her son owns a small shop for tourists and speaks English quite very well, I defined him the plan of my job and finally I had a likelihood to get a speedy shot.

“It’s alright now. I advised her you are good”

“I want a photo too”

I grew to become so “famous” in Arusha that some persons ended up striving to obtain me and see how my digital camera worked.

This lady was one of them 🙂

“Jambo, karibu! I want a photo too”

Smiling man in Arusha

On the streets of Stonetown, Zanzibar