My identify is Raluca, I am a self-taught photographer dwelling in Belgium and I acknowledge: I use photography for recreating fact.

I think that when we photograph we undertaking our total inner earth in purchase to realize what surrounds us. Unconsciously, we use the camera as a software for checking out faces of our identity, our desires and fears, our needs.

We establish our visuals the exact same time we search for ourselves. We seem outdoors for the ideal picture whilst we use our inner earth of passion, tolerance and creative imagination.

I check out to give soul to every single of my is effective. I check out to make the some others seem past the surface and to discover beneath it an total internet of meanings.

A lot more info: caragearaluca.com