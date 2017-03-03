I am a self-taught sculptor from the finger lakes area of New York Condition generating botanical art from porcelain and clay.

As a child, I manufactured my toys from modeling clay from as early as 4 a long time aged. I developed anything from animals, airplanes, troopers, sports figures. I seriously would make anything I could envision. I manufactured my very first flower at age ten and it was a pink and white Rose for my mom. I knew then that I would generally be in a position to go back again to generating ceramic bouquets to make money but didn’t do so right up until I was 26 a long time aged.

Now 4 a long time later I have manufactured practically 1,000 of these creations with every single 1 bringing a further which means other than just their apparent natural beauty. Every now and then I say I want to make one thing other than a flower or a succulent but I generally go back again to forming petals in that geometric sequence that is so charming. Each flower is distinctive and I will not ever end generating them. Soon after all the world can generally use additional bouquets.

A lot more info: Etsy

Owen Charles Mann’s Floramic Sculpture

Picture credits: Owen Charles Mann

