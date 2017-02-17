I’m a papercutting artist who makes use of an x-acto knife to thoroughly lower my creations out of paper.

I’ve developed extremely comprehensive creative re-imaginings of many human organs. To create every single piece, I attract the define of the organ, and start out slicing the inside free of charge-hand with diverse designs. I’m under no circumstances absolutely sure what the piece will conclude up seeking like when I commence.

When they are entire, they are brought to everyday living by the summary, organic and natural designs that form the shapes. Each piece takes any place from 20-60 hours to entire.

My store presents the first hand-lower artwork pieces, as very well as lasercut reproductions in both of those paper and wooden. And – for a restricted time get our Woman Reproductive Program Tee with all proceeds likely towards Prepared Parenthood!

Hand-lower anatomical heart

Hand-lower woman reproductive process

Hand-lower anatomical lungs

Hand-lower anatomical mind

Hand-lower anatomical lungs

Laser-lower wooden anatomical heart

